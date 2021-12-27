Sunderland rocked by major injury blow to Everton striker

The Black Cats have received the results of a scan that saw the Everton loanee forced off just before half time in the Carabao Cup quarter final defeat to Arsenal.

The 23-year-old had scored with a superb first-time finish just minutes earlier, which made it six goals in six games.

Lee Johnson, speaking in the build-up to the League One clash with Doncaster Rovers on Monday lunchtime, says the striker will be missing for a minimum of three months.

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead

“It’s a bad one for Nathan,” the head coach said.

“I would say it will be a minimum of three months, but it could be the season.”

Carl Winchester is also missing fromt he matchday squad at Doncaster due to injury, though Sunderland are hopeful that is just a minor knock that will not keep the Northern Irishman sidelined for long.