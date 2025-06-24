Sunderland supporters have rushed to buy season tickets as the Black Cats prepare to return to the Premier League.

The new Premier League season can’t come quick enough for Sunderland supporters after their side ended their eight-year absence from the top flight with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United last month.

The excitement over facing the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Wear-Tyne rivals Newcastle United once again had started from the second the full-time whistle was blown at Wembley. A last-ditch goal from Academy of Light product Tommy Watson saw off the Blades and put a memorable end on what had been a successful first season in charge for head coach Regis Le Bris.

Preparations for the new campaign are already underway after Le Bris concluded his first piece of transfer business with the permanent signing of Enzo Le Fee after the Roma star enjoyed an impressive loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the second half of last season. The departures of Wembley hero Watson and Jobe Bellingham were a blow but the mood remains positive as supporters have rushed the snap up season tickets and there will be a sell-out crowd when the Black Cats host West Ham United on the opening day of the season.

The cost of matchday tickets was the subject of a number of protests from Premier League supporters last season as they joined under the ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty’ banner and sent a message to clubs that can not continue asking fans to meet the increasing costs season after season.

Football Supporters Association chair Tom Greatrex has urged clubs to listen to supporters after last season saw a number of protests about the rising costs to attend a top flight game.

In a statement on the FSA website, he said: “This season has seen supporter groups across the top-flight campaign together under the ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty’ banner. They put rivalries aside to oppose rising ticket costs and attacks on concessions which threaten to price out younger and older fans. Seven top-flight clubs have announced price freezes and we don’t believe that would have happened without fan protests. Matchgoers have had enough of inflation-busting price hikes, which are up 19% since COVID. It’s time for clubs to listen.”

According to a study by The Mirror, just seven of the 20 clubs that will compete in the Premier League during the upcoming season have not increased the average cost of their season tickets. The full list of changes and a club-by-club rundown can be found below.

Average season ticket prices across the Premier League

1. Arsenal - £1,127 (4% rise) 2. Chelsea - £880 (9% rise) 3. Tottenham Hotspur - £856 (no change) 4. Everton - £730 (12% rise) 5. Liverpool - £713 (no change) 6. Newcastle United - £695 (5% rise) 7. Bournemouth - £674 (6% rise) 8. Aston Villa - £672 (5% rise) 9. Brighton and Hove Albion - £595 (3% rise) 10. Manchester United - £579 (5% rise) 11. Crystal Palace - £600 (10% rise) 12. Nottingham Forest - £575 (5% rise) 13. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £525 (no change) 14. Brentford - £495 (no change) 15. Leeds United - £495 (14% rise) 16. Sunderland - £490 (11% rise) 17. Fulham - £486 (2.8% rise) 18. Manchester City - £425 (no change) 19. Burnley - £352 (no change) 20. West Ham United - £345 (no change)

* Average ticket prices for an adult, non-concession, standard seat