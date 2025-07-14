Sunderland's new squad value compared to Premier League rivals after £100m influx

Sunderland have been one of the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window.

There has been plenty of excitement during the summer transfer window as Sunderland have made a number of intriguing additions to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Black Cats have broken their transfer record on two occasions as a new high was set by the £30 million addition of Habib Diarra just weeks after former loan star Enzo Le Fee was captured in a permanent £20 million deal. There has been the unexpected signing of Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava, who was a Ligue 1 winner during his time with Lille and travelled to Wearside to tie up the loose ends of his move after featuring at the FIFA Club World Cup.

A reported transfer race with new Premier League rivals Leeds United went the way of the Black Cats as they landed Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Noah Sadiki and there was a second raid on the Belgian Jupiler League as a reported £15 million deal was completed for Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi. Another eye-catching addition was secured last week when Brighton and Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra was captured in a £20 million deal as the Black Cats landed one of the long-term targets after making an initial approach to the Seagulls in January.

Regis Le Bris has already dropped a major hint he will look to add further depth and quality to his squad before the summer transfer window comes to an end on the first day of September as he prepares to take on the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career.

Speaking at the weekend, he said: “I think we need to reinforce the squad. It’s obvious because the next step will be massive and we need to reinforce the squad. So only one (new signing) played today and the next weeks we will have one, two, three, four, progressively, more players on the pitch. So the connection, we have to build the connection to build the physical connection as well. It is always better (to get signings in early) but the market decides for us.”

As we await Sunderland’s next move in a thrilling summer transfer window that has already brought a spend of around £100 million, we take a look at current value of the Black Cats squad compared to the 19 clubs they will compete alongside in the Premier League.

How does Sunderland’s squad value compare to their Premier League rivals?

DEBUT: For Leeds United summer transfer target Habib Diarra, above, as Sunderland took on South Shields. | Getty Images

Manchester City - £1.16bn Chelsea - £1.15bn Arsenal - £1.02bn Liverpool - £940m Tottenham Hotspur - £738.4m Manchester United - £710.7m Newcastle United - £595.0m Brighton and Hove Albion - £578.1m Aston Villa - £483.8m Crystal Palace - £400.8m Nottingham Forest - £384.9m Brentford - £382.3m AFC Bournemouth - £364.4m Fulham - £287.3m West Ham United - £284.6m Wolverhampton Wanderers - £271.3m Everton - £246.9m Leeds United - £204.0m Burnley - £201.8m Sunderland - £193.7m

Figures provided by TransferMarkt.