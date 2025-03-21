All of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Sunderland not being in action this weekend due to the international break, there is still plenty of news and speculation doing the rounds on Wearside.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered up a couple of the stories that you might have missed from the past day or two. Check them out below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Robinson: Jobe Bellingham “fits mould” of Tottenham signing

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham “would fit the mould” of a typical signing for his old club. The Black Cats teenager has been in impressive form this season, and has subsequently been linked with a number of high profile suitors, including Ange Postecoglou’s Europa League hopefuls.

And speaking to Tottenham News, Robinson has admitted that he can understand why Spurs might be casting an eye over Bellingham. The pundit said: “He would fit the mould of players that Tottenham sign. You look at what they’ve done over the years, even when they signed me. Young, English, on the fringes of the England team at the time. Me, Aaron Lennon, Jermaine Jenas, Michael Carrick, those types of players.

“And you look at what’s gone on through time, even Archie Gray as well. Jobe Bellingham would fit that category of type of player that Tottenham sign. Whether or not there is a huge shift in recruitment, if this season is a failure, if there’s no Europa League this season and Spurs end up 14th in the Premier League, whether there’s a huge shift in the boardroom and a huge change in the way that Tottenham recruit players, but they’ve always bought players that have got a good sell-on value at the right age. And for that reason, yeah, absolutely, he would fit that mould. But if he became available, I don’t suspect Tottenham would be the only one looking at him.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Molyneux hails Sunderland captain Dan Neil

Elsewhere, former Sunderland prospect Luke Molyneux has delivered his opinion on current Black Cats captain Dan Neil, claiming that the midfielder has always been a “phenomenal” talent.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on the books at Doncaster Rovers after having graduated through the academy ranks on Wearside, and while he is a little older than his former teammate, he did represent the U21s alongside a 16-year-old Neil several years ago.

Reflecting on that experience during an interview with Sunderland’s in-house media team, Molyneux said: “Dan was phenomenal. He just had this natural ability and confidence that made him stand out. To see how well he’s doing now is no surprise at all. You could tell he was going to go far.”

Molyneux also took the time to express his gratitude to Sunderland’s youth system and coaching staff for helping him during the early stages of his career. He added: “They were brilliant with me. They knew how to push you without overwhelming you, and they really helped me understand the game better. It wasn’t just about technical ability – it was about mindset, discipline, and being prepared to work harder than anyone else. I owe them a lot.”