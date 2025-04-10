Sunderland and Swansea City team and injury news ahead of Stadium of Light clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland AFC news ahead of the visit of Swansea City.

Sunderland, fresh from the draw with Norwich City that confirms their place in the Championship play-offs, return to action this weekend on home soil.

Sunderland host Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon (3pm KO), here’s the latest team news from both camps ahead of the game.

What is the latest Sunderland AFC team and injury news?

Jobe Bellingham looks likely to return at the weekend when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light. Le Bris said after the draw with Norwich City that he is likely to keep rotating over the course of the next few games to guard against any further injuries.

"Jobe is ok,” Le Bris said. “He has a minor ankle injury, nothing serious. It was a good opportunity to give him a rest.

"We'll need freshness for the end of the season so if it's possible to manage the squad with one game, one game and a half a week for them, it will be better. Leo was OK he has been injured for a while so it was better to play only 70 minutes. He's OK.”

What is the latest Swansea City team and injury news?

Swansea City caretaker boss Alan Sheehan has provided an early team news update ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Sunderland this weekend.

Speaking in a press conference prior to Swansea’s midweek meeting with Plymouth, Sheehan confirmed that Filip Lissah and Kristian Pedersen are both stepping up their recoveries from recent injuries, but gave no indication that either would be available for Saturday’s trip to Wearside.

He said: “The game at the weekend [against Derby County] was one of the lowest ball-in-play times we’ve faced this season, so the distances covered were down but obviously the physical nature of the game means it’s challenging in a different way. “Everybody has come through it fine, we have also had Filip Lissah back in training. Kristian Pedersen is back on the grass but not with the group yet. Josh Ginnelly is getting minutes with the under-21s to try and get him up to speed.”