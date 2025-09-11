Sunderland completed an ambitious swoop for Swiss international Granit Xhaka this summer

Former Germany international Stefan Effenberg has claimed that Granit Xhaka’s summer transfer to Sunderland represents a “win-win situation” for everybody involved.

The Swiss midfielder has impressed during the early stages of his time with the Black Cats, and was handed the captain’s armband by head coach Regis Le Bris as soon as he arrived on Wearside.

Since then, he has featured in all three of Sunderland’s Premier League outings so far this season, and has established himself as a key figure for his new club. And while some have questioned the motivations behind a player who finished 16th in last year’s Ballon d’Or vote walking away from Champions League football with Bayer Leverkusen to take on the challenge of an anticipated relegation battle, Effenberg has argued that the switch actually makes a fair amount of sense.

What has Stefan Effenberg said about Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Sunderland?

Speaking to 20 Minuten, the 57-year-old said: “Understandable from his [Xhaka’s] point of view. Sure, you’re going to a newly promoted Premier League team, but he achieved everything at Leverkusen, won the league, won the cup - that’s all you can do there. It was his dream to play in England again, and it’s probably worth it financially. Leverkusen also received a high transfer fee, so it’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

Effenberg continued: “He has already revitalised the Bundesliga. Not only at Leverkusen, but also before that at Gladbach. Back then, he was already a true personality, a true leader.”

When asked he saw elements of his own game reflected in Xhaka’s, he added: “No, it's the other way around. He plays a more defensive role than I used to and is the first option in the build-up play. I was a bit more attack-oriented and, statistically, more dangerous in front of goal. But you should never compare players like that. It's about leadership, and Xhaka is certainly that at all the clubs he's played at or still plays at.”

What has Granit Xhaka said about his transfer to Sunderland?

In a recent, wide-ranging interview with continental outlet Blick, Xhaka opened up on his transfer to Sunderland, citing the immense passion of the club’s fanbase as a factor that he feels really vindicates his decision.

He said: "Here, they live, breathe, and suffer for the sport. This passion is genuine... I will never regret this decision, no matter what happens." Xhaka also added that he feels he is gaining "experiences for life".

The 32-year-old went on to describe the whirlwind process - and the key role played by Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus - that convinced him a move to Sunderland was the best choice for him as he heads into the next chapter of his career.

He explained: "At 11pm, a Swiss number lit up on my phone. I was on my way to bed, the children were already asleep: 'Hello, this is Kyril. I'm the owner of Sunderland.' I went along with the game because I thought someone was playing a prank on me. My agent, José Noguera, was in America at the time - with the time difference. I gave Kyril my agent's number. The conversation was clear, but brief. Ten minutes later, José contacted me via FaceTime, along with the sporting director and Kyril. Then I realized: Things were getting serious."

When asked how he felt in the aftermath of that conversation with Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, he responded: "You have to do this, Granit! The club is coming from a situation that reminded me of my parents' beginnings – from scratch. And I feel that this experience here will give me the most for my future."

