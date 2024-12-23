Sunderland's improving Championship form compared to promotion rivals ahead of Blackburn, Stoke and Sheffield United clashes

By Mark Carruthers
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 19:00 GMT

How does Sunderland's form over the last ten games compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Christmas week is finally here and that means Sunderland are facing up to a challenging trio of fixtures that could well define their expectations for the second half of the Championship season.

After claiming wins against Stoke City, Swansea City and Norwich City in their last four games, the Black Cats will head into their Boxing Day visit to Blackburn Rovers sat in fourth place in the table and are just two points shy of the automatic promotion places. Regis Le Bris’ side also have the benefit of holding an eight-point advantage over West Bromwich Albion, who currently sit just outside of the play-off spots.

Confidence is high around the Black Cats squad as they look to continue what has already been an exciting season - but how does their form over the last ten games compare to their rivals across the Championship and those vying for a place in next season’s Premier League?

