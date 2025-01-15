Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s young duo have been named the joint winners of a prestigious award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg have been named joint winners of the North East Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

It continues Sunderland’s proud history in the award, with Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson both recipients in recent years. Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall finished third in the voting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe said: “I’m proud to have won this award alongside Riggy, who had an incredible year. It’s a testament to the belief the club has shown in us and the support we receive from our team-mates and the staff. Sharing this recognition with Riggy highlights the club’s ambition and our focus is now on the final 20 games of the season.”

Chris Rigg added: “The award is even more special because Jobe is unbelievable. It’s amazing to share this award with him and to be recognised for our performances. 2024 was a massive year for me and it is hard to put it into words. I owe so much to the players and staff who have supported me throughout my time at the club. After coming back on Saturday, I can’t wait to play my part in the final run-in.”

Former Sunderland youngster Mollie Lambert, who has played for Durham Women since 2020, was named as the Women’s Player of the Year earlier on Wednesday. Lambert narrowly beat former Sunderland goalkeeper Claudia Moan, who joined Newcastle United in the summer. Newcastle United’s Elysia Boddy was named the Women’s Young Player of the Year.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was named as the Men’s Player of the Year, ahead of Newcastle team-mate Anthony Gordon in second and Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards will be presented at the Ramside Hall Hotel on Sunday March 2 which will also feature the presentation of the senior men’s award to Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The 45th annual night in Durham will also feature the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation/NEFWA personality of the year award which has been won in the past by the likes of Alan Shearer, Chris Kamara, Jill Scott and current holder Gary Bennett.

Funds will be raised for Sir Bobby’s foundation on the night when the Bob Cass and John Fotheringham awards will also be presented for ‘outstanding services to North East football’ to two unsuspecting recipients. Promoted non-league teams Hebburn Town and Stockton Town and FA Trophy winners Gateshead will also be recognised.

Tickets for the North East Football Writers’ Association annual dinner at the Ramside Hall Hotel and Spa in Durham are available from [email protected]