The Lee Johnson comments about new summer signing that Sunderland fans will love
Lee Johnson believes Corry Evans demonstrated the maturity that led the Black Cats' coach to name him as team captain on Saturday afternoon.
Evans played an integral part as Sunderland fought back from an early Gwion Edwards goal to win 2-1 at the Stadium of Light, with Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart on the scoresheet.
Johnson said the Northern Ireland international would be a 'very important' player for the club this year.
"He's going to be one that leads by example," Johnson said.
"He's not going to be a Gary Wackett from Mike Bassett, headbutting the wall before we go out, and I wouldn't mind one of them by the way.
"But he's very steady, and I think at a club like this, we've talked a lot about flattening the waves.
"Corry epitomises that, he's very calm, an established international.
"His way of leading is going to very important for us this year."