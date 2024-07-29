Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are stepping up their summer transfer business

Sunderland stepped up their summer recruitment drive this week by bringing in Ian Poveda on an initial three-year contract.

The Black Cats remain active in the market, with an experienced striker high on their wishlist. But with Régis Le Bris' squad now growing, there will need to be outgoings and Sunderland's use of the loan market will be key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we look at some of the contenders to go and get regular football elsewhere in the weeks and months ahead...

Joe Anderson

Anderson had an excellent tour of Spain, with a solid cameo against Nottingham Forest followed by a man-of-the-match display against CD Eldense a couple of days later. Always dangerous to make too many assumptions based on pre-season games but he looks to have taken a big step forward after his loan at Shrewsbury - defending well and being very composed in possession. The challenge is the sheer number of defenders in the squad, albeit Jenson Seelt will remain sidelined due to injury for a while yet. Anderson has two years to run on his current deal, so another loan where he plays regularly will then give everyone a chance to assess his progress and the best option next summer. Le Bris may well be tempted to take another look at him in the coming games, though, before making a final decision.

Nectar Triantis

Triantis has had his pre-season progress disrupted by injury, which means he is yet to feature in any of the fixtures so far. Le Bris has said that he expects him to be back imminently and so he could feature over the next few games. Hard to make a judgement on his level given that lack of action but with O'Nien, Alese, Hjelde, Anderson (for now) and eventually Ballard available - a loan move might be the best route to regular football until January at the very least. The arrival of Alan Browne also reduced his chances of playing time in midfield, where he featured during his loan spell at Hibernian.

Jay Matete

A very talented player who Sunderland have a lot of belief in but just had not luck with injury over the last year or so. Has played a part in pre-season but understandably looked a little short of match sharpness. Plays his best football as an eight who can drive forward, but competition for players in that position is currently fierce. Needs football, a loan where Sunderland can assess his progress in January and then the summer surely the best option just now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot Embleton

One of those on this list who definitely has every chance of playing his way into Le Bris' plans. Has endured rotten luck with injury over the last 12 to 18 months but has looked sharp in his pre-season outings so far and his versatility makes him a potentially massive asset for Le Bris. His knack of making goal contributions always gives him a chance, what happens this season might depend on what further recruitment Sunderland do in the attacking midfield positions. One to watch.

Luis Hemir

Sunderland will hope that Hemir's stunning strike can be a catalyst for a revival in his fortunes at the club, and should have earned him a chance to impress in the next couple of games. All the same, there remain some doubts over whether his all-round game is quite ready for the Championship and if Sunderland do bring in an experienced striker with Nazariy Rusyn already in the building, there'd be big doubts about his playing time.

Eliezer Mayenda

Looked like one of the prime candidates for a loan at the start of pre-season but to his credit, performances so far have put a big question mark above that. Did well at South Shields and then really caught the eye with a strong all-round performance against Premier League opposition in Nottingham Forest. As it stands he looks ready to play a part and will absolutely get a chance to stake his claim further in the next couple of games. Whether he goes out on loan might well depend on how Sunderland's recruitment up front goes over the next few weeks, with an experienced striker high on their list.

Adam Richardson

Should Blondy Nna Noukeu sign after his trial period, then the highly-rated young goalkeeper could be free to go out on loan. That would more than likely be much further down the line to a National League or National League North club, where youngsters are free to move on short-term loans outside of the transfer window. Bit early to be definitive on that at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caden Kelly

The attacking midfielder was linked with a loan move this summer and after such a brilliant campaign for the U21s last time out, testing himself in senior football looks like the next step. With all their U21 players, Sunderland will need to get the balance right between getting those who need it senior football and ensuring the squad on Wearside is strong enough to compete in their weekly programme. Those who stay at the club will also get fairly regular opportunities to train with the first team, which is of course a hugely valuable experience in its own right.

Zak Johnson