The stunning stats that show why Josh Maja is Sunderland - and England's - main man

Sunderland's Josh Maja has been in fine form this season - and these stunning stats show just how much of an impact he is having.

The youngster has netted nine times in his first twelve games of the season and, according to data published by playmakerstats, that makes him the top-scoring English player in the top four tiers of domestic football.

As shown in the infographic, Maja has outscored big names such as Dwight Gayle, Jay Rodriguez and Billy Sharp - who was a target for the Black Cats during the summer transfer window.

Impressive also is the fact that the striker has netted 38% of all Sunderland's league goals so far this season, which only serves to emphasise his growing importance in Jack Ross' new-look side.

Maja has also scored his goals in a variety of ways, having netted two via his right foot and five via his left, while he has an impressive record of having netted a goal every 108 minutes this season - which averages out at more than a goal every two games.

Interestingly, the 19-year-old has netted all nine of his goals from inside the penalty area, while eight of the strikes have come via open play.

These stats certainly showcase Maja's ability, and Sunderland fans will be hoping that the data is similarly impressive come the end of the season.