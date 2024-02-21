Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reims manager Will Still has opened up on the speculation linking him with the Sunderland job in 2023 after the sacking of Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland were said to be very keen on the young coach with several reports stating that the Black Cats had approached Still but were put off by the level of compensation they would have had to pay.

"It was a lot of noise for something that never really happened,” Still told The Athletic regarding Sunderland's interest. “There has been interest, I’m not going to lie about it. I’d rather be open and honest, and I think I was. We’ve had interest. People have wanted to talk to us. This is the reality of the situation."

Some reports also suggested that Still was pushing to force a move to England, a claim the Reims coach heavily disputes.

“It went from an interest from clubs to, ‘Will Still is being arrogant and wants to leave Reims who’ve given him this amazing opportunity.’ I was like, ‘No I don’t. I’m still just me. Any manager in the world would have listened to the offer. If someone offered you a better job, better life, you’d listen. Any human being would listen.’ But it was just that the wrong story got told. It was ‘Will wants to leave, he’s fed up of Reims, he’s this and that…’ Load of s**t.”

Sunderland are once again in search of a new head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale with Still's name once again mentioned. Still, though, isn't ruling out a move to England and the Championship at some point during his career.

"I would work for a Championship team without a problem,” Still says. “What I’ve now understood, I’ve now realised, is how important people are. And how important finding the right place to be is going to be for my career. And people who understand the way I work, because I’m a bit different. I’m a bit odd sometimes. If something’s s**t, I want someone to tell me it’s s**t.”

"But if there’s a Championship club that’s ambitious, that wants to work in the right way and be open and honest about things, and really try and push to get somewhere, then I would love to do that.

“Obviously, the Premier League is the ultimate dream for any manager in the world. I’m not in a rush, either. It’s not that, if I come to England, I have to go to the Premier League, or I have to go to this or that club. If something fits then it fits, and I’d be just as happy doing that.

“I’ve never really had a career plan. I’ve never set a timing on anything. I’ve just waited for opportunities to come up; see how it feels, see what it’s like.”