This is why Sunderland's Lincoln City fixture has been postponed

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

The Black Cats had been due to face Michael Appleton's side, who beat them in the play-off semi finals, on Saturday November 13th.

But Lee Johnson's side have once again had 'several' international call ups, and as such have opted to play the fixture at a later date.

That date for the new fixture has not yet been confirmed.

Johnson has been reluctant to postpone fixtures, conscious of the potential for a fixture pile-up due to the club’s impressive club form. But in the last international break the vast majority of his defensive options were called up.

Were the situation to be repeated, as seems to be the case, then Frederik Alves would be left as his only senior defender for the game.