Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring for Sunderland.

The winger has made a major impression in recent weeks and was the match winner for his side at Birmingham City last time out, assisting Ellis Simms before adding his own effort just after half time. He now has three goals in his last five games and added another audacious effort against Al-Shabab last Friday to underline his growing importance.

That has, according to the Manchester Evening News caught the attention of Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag, who is said to be keen on adding another left-footed forward to his attacking options in the aftermath of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

While Mowbray conceded a recall is a possibility, he questioned whether that would be the right thing for any party involved given his recent form.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens," Mowbray said .

"But we’re not sitting here at the moment thinking, ‘Oh, Man United are going to take him back in January because he’s going to go and make a massive impact for them’.

“I think Man United are in an alright place aren’t they? They’re doing okay. They’ve got a young Argentinian lad [Alejandro Garnacho] coming through who’s been scoring a few goals for them, and I’m sure they’ll be wanting to give him a chance.

“[Christian] Eriksen obviously looks really talented, and their midfield has been shaken up a little bit. They started with Fred and [Scott] McTominay, but now you’ve got lots of different options with the likes of Casemiro, Antony and [Bruno] Fernandes as well. I guess the point I’m trying to make is that I’m not sure he’s going to be going back.”

“If he was to go back, then I’m not sure he’d be going back to play, and surely at the age the boy is, he needs to play," Mowbray added.

"He’s doing that here, and I think this is a great vehicle for him to be showcasing his talent.

“He’s helping our team to be successful, and he’s showcasing his talent to Man United. I know he’s enjoying it – you can see that by the smile on his face every day now, as opposed to a month ago, when he was quite a shy, introverted individual. Now, his talent is flourishing and he’s enjoying himself, and I’m sure he’s not in any rush to go back.”

After the win at Birmingham Mowbray had praised Amad's rapid progress, saying:

"Amad came to the party for us - and I feel he's really settling in with the group.

"There's an understanding now that this kid has got real talent and deserves to be respected within the team. For me to pick him over Patrick Roberts... I sat in a press room a couple of weeks ago and said I didn't think there was a better player in the league than Roberts.