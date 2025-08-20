A couple of Sunderland-linked attackers are attracting attention from elsewhere

Sunderland could be set to miss out on a pair of reported attacking targets, with Jonathan Rowe and Artem Dovbyk both linked with other clubs, according to recent updates from the continent.

The Black Cats are known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements between now and the transfer deadline on September 1st, and have been linked with a glut of prospective options in recent weeks.

Amongst those mentioned in the past few days is Rowe, who looks set to leave French giants Marseille. As per RMC Sport, the former Norwich City talent was likely already on his way out of the Stade Velodrome this summer, but has seemingly sealed his fate after allegedly coming to blows with teammate Adrien Rabiot in a dressing room altercation last week. Both players have now been transfer listed, and in the England U21s international’s case, Sunderland and Bologna are credited with an interest.

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, it would appear that the Serie A side are winning the race for his services, with personal terms already agreed. Writing on X, the renowned transfer insider said: “Bologna have agreed personal terms with Jonathan Rowe and deal now close with Olympique Marseille. OM want package close to €20m, no chance for loan. Negotiations underway.”

What is the latest on reported Sunderland transfer target Artem Dovbyk?

But a recent and long-term injury to Napoli centre-forward Romelu Lukaku has seemingly forced the Serie A champions into reassessing their options at the point of attack, and to that end, Dovbyk is said to have emerged as one potential alternative to the Belgian.

A new report from Di Marzio suggests that Napoli are “thinking about” Dovbyk, and are also considering a swoop for Manchester United outcast Rasmus Hojlund, although AC Milan are believed to hold the upper hand in that particular chase at the time of writing.

As for Dovbyk, Roma are understood to be open to the prospect of a sale, but only if a suitable offer is tabled. Having signed Dovbyk from La Liga outfit Girona for around £25.9 million last year, it has been claimed that the Italian giants would like to recoup as much of that fee as possible, and could therefore demand upwards of £23.3 million for his services. From there, Roma would look to use the money generated to sign a suitable replacement.