The latest Sunderland-related transfer speculation.

Sunderland continued their fine start to the new Championship campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Derby County on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats now sit top of the table after eight matches, having won six and lost two, and will be hoping to extend their admirable run with a victory over Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening. But one unwelcome side effect of Sunderland’s electric form is a sudden upturn in interest surrounding some of their best and brightest talents. With that in mind, here are a couple of transfer-related stories that you might have missed from the past day or two.

Palmer urges Patterson to stay put

Former England international Carlton Palmer has suggested that it would be a “waste” for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to sign for Manchester United as a deputy to current Old Trafford number one Andre Onana.

The Black Cats stopper continues to be the subject of widespread speculation, with the Red Devils representing the latest high profile club to be credited with interest in the 24-year-old. But Palmer is of the opinion that Patterson would be better off staying put on Wearside instead of accepting a diminished role in the Premier League.

Speaking to Football League World prior to Patterson’s clean sheet against Derby, the pundit said: “He has been very, very consistent. In 2021/22 he made 20 appearances, conceding 19 goals. A year later in the Championship he made 46 appearances, conceding 55 goals. In 2023/24, he made 45 appearances, with 52 goals conceded, and so far this season it’s seven appearances and six goals conceded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know a lot of clubs have been looking at Patterson, and there has been a lot of talk. But, I wouldn’t see why he would leave to go and sit on the bench. Man Utd is a fantastic football club, we all know that, but when you’re a regular in the first-team, you don’t want to go and waste years of your career.

“If you’re going to move, you want to move to be number one. As it stands, Sunderland sit in second place in the Championship, so he could be playing in the Premier League next season with them - we don’t know. So, we’ll have to wait and see. Obviously, if Sunderland are not promoted, it will be highly likely that Patterson will move on, and he will be sold for big money.”

Everton emerge as Rigg suitors

Elsewhere, another Sunderland player is attracting attention from the Premier League, with The Sun reporting that Everton are the latest club harbouring an intent to prise teenage sensation Chris Rigg away from the Stadium of Light.

Several continental giants - including the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United - are understood to be keen on the midfielder, but according to a report from earlier in the week, the Toffees are also keeping tabs on the England youth international. At the time of writing, there has been no formal attempt to register their interest, and with Rigg having only just signed a deal that runs until 2027, it could be some time before the prospect of his exit is seriously entertained on Wearside.