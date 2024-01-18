Yann M'Vila and Amad latest, Sunderland's double transfer deal and Alex Pritchard rumours - round-up
The latest Sunderland transfer stories rounded up into one place during the third week of the window.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The January transfer window has been quiet for Sunderland so far in terms of concrete incomings and outgoings. There has, however, been much speculation and social media drama over the past week or so.
Ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull City in the Championship on Friday evening at the Stadium of Light, we take a look at the main headlines that you may have missed from around the web:
Yan M'Vila reports emerge during window
Sunderland have made 'contact' with the agent of former loan midfielder Yann M'Vila, 33, according to reports.
Reports from Foot Mertaco have stated that Sunderland are still 'dreaming' of M'Vila re-joining the club and that he remains one of their 'top' targets for this window. The outlet also states that there has been 'contact' made between the club and his agent.
Reports also claim that The Black Cats were already interested in the Frenchman's profile last summer and discussions have resumed this winter ahead of a potential deal. Speaking to Le Progres recently, the midfielder has stated that he would return to Sunderland.
Amad latest amid Middlesbrough and Sunderland interest
Amad Diallo has poured cold water on the transfer talk linking him with a move to Sunderland's North East rivals Middlesbrough.
Talk emerged earlier this week that Boro boss Michael Carrick was set to use his Manchester United 'connections' to move ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign Amad on loan during the January transfer window.
However, the player was quick to quash these rumours and sent a direct message to the Sunderland News & Banter fan page to clarify the rumours with proof of the interaction posted online.
Speaking to the supporters' page, Amad said: "Hi mate it's AMAD. The rumours bind (sic) on a loan to Boro it's fake. If I had to come back on loan to the Championship, it would be Sunderland and not anywhere else." Amad then posted a picture to his Instagram account of him playing for the Wearsiders last season.
Black Cats linked with double deal in January
The first is Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff, who is also been linked with Birmingham City and Derby County.
The prolific goalscorer moved to Notts County from North East club Gateshead and starred for Notts County as they won promotion from the National League last season, scoring 42 goals in 47 games. The 26-year-old has already notched 20 further goals this campaign.
Sunderland are also said to be targeting Leicester City defender Luke Thomas to strengthen left-back position, according to Sunderland Nation. The Black Cats have suffered injuries in defence with Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin set to be out for extended periods through injury.
Alex Pritchard linked with exit
Sunderland attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard is being eyed by three clubs during the January transfer window, according to reports.
The Daily Telegraph has stated that Birmingham City, who are now managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, are keen on a deal alongside Turkish side Sivasspor and MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.