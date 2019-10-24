There's good news on Andy Carroll – despite injury setback
Andy Carroll is nursing a groin injury – but there's better news on his ankle.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 4:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 2:01 pm
The Newcastle United striker is expected to miss Sunday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Carroll felt his groin soon after coming on against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
However, the 30-year-old is understood to be happy with how his ankle is standing up to the rigours of Premier League football.
Carroll had surgery late last season while at West Ham United.