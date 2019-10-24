There's good news on Andy Carroll – despite injury setback

Andy Carroll is nursing a groin injury – but there's better news on his ankle.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 4:45 am
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 2:01 pm
Andy Carroll. (Pic: Martin Swinney)

The Newcastle United striker is expected to miss Sunday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Carroll felt his groin soon after coming on against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

However, the 30-year-old is understood to be happy with how his ankle is standing up to the rigours of Premier League football.

Carroll had surgery late last season while at West Ham United.