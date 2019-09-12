This is what Fabian Schar REALLY enjoys doing in training at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce isn’t surprised to see Fabian Schar among the goals – as the defender takes part in shooting practice.
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 05:00
Schar scored Newcastle United’s equaliser against Watford at St James’s Park before the international break,
And the Switzerland international – who can also play in midfield – netted a stunning goal against the Republic of Ireland last week.
Bruce has revealed that the 27-year-old, signed for £3million from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, takes part in shooting practice at Newcastle.
United’s head coach said: “It was a great goal, wasn't it? Wow, what a goal. That doesn't surprise me, because out of the centre-halves who join in with the shooting practice, and all the rest of it, he enjoys it. It doesn't surprise me. Also, he played in the middle of the three as well, which gave me food for thought.”