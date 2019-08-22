This is what really angered Steve Bruce at Newcastle United this week
Steve Bruce was angry at his team’s performance at Carrow Road.
However, the reaction to Newcastle United’s abject 3-1 defeat to Norwich, his decision to call his players in on Sunday and Michael Chopra’s comments has seemingly angered him even more.
And Bruce was keen to address the criticism of him and his team, particularly in the media, at his pre-match press conference.
"We had them in on Sunday – it's something which I've done before, it's something which I'll do again," said United's head coach, speaking ahead of Sunday's televised Permier League game away to Tottenham Hotspur.
“But, of course, here, it's sensationalised, unfortunately."
Asked if there had been an over-reaction, Bruce said: “Well, it's not for me to judge on that, but other people have to be fair and responsible. After two games, there's a so-called mini-crisis and all the rest of it, and as you say, that is over-sensationalised. Everything seems to be that way.
“But look, I understand that, it's the nature of the club – it always has been. There's always a storm in Newcastle and at the minute, we're in one."
Bruce also hit back at what he described as "laughable" comments from from former United striker Michael Chopra, who claimed, after speaking to "senior players", that the team "didn't know their jobs" at Carrow Road.
Bruce has reacted to the Norwich defeat – and the off-the-pitch fallout. But the key thing will be how his players react on the field.