This is why Newcastle United are racing to complete Andy Carroll deal
Newcastle United are in talks with Andy Carroll over a return to St James’s Park.
The striker, recovering from ankle surgery, is a free agent after leaving West Ham United in the summer.
Newcastle had considered a move for the 30-year-old last month, and the Gazette understands a move could yet happen.
Gateshead-born Carroll, sold to Liverpool for £35million in January 2011, is reportedly keen on a return to Tyneside.
A deal would have to be done by tomorrow because of Premier League’s 25-man squad rules. United would not be allowed to leave a space in their squad free in case they might want to sign Carroll, or another free agent, after the deadline – as the club MUST name 25 players if it has enough on its books.
Head coach Steve Bruce has more than enough players to fill the a 25-man squad, even accounting for deadline day loan departures. Then-manager Rafa Benitez had to name defender Achraf Lazaar in his 25-man squad last season even though he had no intention of playing him as there was one space left – and Lazaar was eligible to fill it.
Premier League clubs must submit their squads by 5pm tomorrow, so any deal for Carroll would have to be done by that deadline.
Carroll – who has been plagued by ankle problems throughout his career – had an operation late last season. He played 102 Premier League games – and scored 26 goals – for West Ham in his six years at the club.
