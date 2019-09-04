This why Jetro Willems is resting up ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Liverpool
Jetro Willems is resting up at Newcastle United – ahead of a run in Steve Bruce’s team.
Willems, signed on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, made his first start for the club in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Watford at St James’s Park.
The 25-year-old replaced the injured Matt Ritchie – who could be out for two months with ankle damage – in the starting XI. Willems is now resting during the international break ahead of the September 14 game against Liverpool at Anfield.
“It was not perfect,” the left-back told BBC Newcastle. “But I created some chances and did my job, so that’s important for me.
“I played last Wednesday (against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup) and then (against Watford). It’s quite tough. My last game was, I think, last season that I played the whole game. So, I’m going the right way. It’s a great time for me to have some rest.”