This why Jetro Willems is resting up ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Liverpool

Jetro Willems is resting up at Newcastle United – ahead of a run in Steve Bruce’s team.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 17:00
Jetro Willems.

Willems, signed on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, made his first start for the club in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Watford at St James’s Park.

The 25-year-old replaced the injured Matt Ritchie – who could be out for two months with ankle damage – in the starting XI. Willems is now resting during the international break ahead of the September 14 game against Liverpool at Anfield.

“It was not perfect,” the left-back told BBC Newcastle. “But I created some chances and did my job, so that’s important for me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I played last Wednesday (against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup) and then (against Watford). It’s quite tough. My last game was, I think, last season that I played the whole game. So, I’m going the right way. It’s a great time for me to have some rest.”