Tim Krul reveals what it was like facing Newcastle United

Tim Krul.

Krul helped Norwich City to a convincing 3-1 win over Steve Bruce’s side at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The goalkeeper left the club two years ago after being frozen out by then-manager Rafa Benitez, and Krul – who went on to make 160 league appearances for Newcastle after joining from Den Haag as a teenager in 2005 – is relishing being back in the Premier League with newly-promoted Norwich.

Krul also relished facing Newcastle for the first time, though he admits it was “weird” coming up against a club which he still loves.

Teemu Pukki scored a hat-trick to get Daniel Farke’s side up and running in the division.

“Obviously, I was on the bench (against Newcastle) for Brighton,” said Krul. “It’s weird. It really is weird with the black and white fans walking through the city when we arrived.

“I still love that club, for sure. I’ve got great connections there. The staff are still there.

“But that’s football. I’ve been lucky enough to get to a club like Norwich, who have properly warmed to me and made my family feel welcome. Were back in the Prem, and I’m buzzing to be back at this level.”

Krul had gone almost four years without an appearance in Premier League after suffering a serious knee injury playing for Holland in October 2015. But he is now back to full fitness and thrilled to be back in the Premier League.

“You’re obviously going to have massive doubts when you have injuries like that,” said Krul, who had loans at AZ Alkmaar and Ajax before joining Brighton and Hove Albion, initially on loan, in the summer of 2017.

“You worry if you’ll ever come back. It was a gamble to come to Norwich last year, because nobody expected us to be winning the league. Top 10 would have been a good season. That was the message.