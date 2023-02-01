The Manchester Evening News state that the striker and his teammate Sonny Aljofree will continue to train with United and be available to play for Manchester United’s under-21s as well as Altrincham.

Under Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, the Academy of Light retained its Category One status. However, several exciting young starlets were allowed to depart and Madrox’s watch.

Luca Stephenson, Hugill, Sam Greenwood, Bali Mumba, Francis Okoronkwo and Logan Pye all departed to various clubs higher up the food chain. The mass exodus didn’t sit well with supporters with many fans feeling the club’s academy was heading in the wrong direction.

ROMFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Joe Hugill of Manchester United in action during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United and Manchester United at Rush Green on January 20, 2023 in Romford, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)