Watson calls on in-form South Shields to thrive on pressure

South Shields will host National League North rivals Hereford on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Watson has called on his in-form South Shields squad to thrive on the pressure of continuing their push for progress in league and cup competitions this season.

The Mariners secured a place in the FA Cup first round proper last weekend when they eased to a 4-0 win against Spalding United and that has set up an eagerly anticipated home tie with League Two side Shrewsbury Town in two weeks time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields celebrate a goal in their FA Cup win against Chorley (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, Watson and his players have plenty to focus on before their attention turns towards their attempts to cause a major cup upset as they return to league action when Hereford visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday afternoon. That precedes a Tuesday night home clash with Scarborough Athletic before the Mariners bring an end to five consecutive home games when they head to Macclesfield next Saturday afternoon.

With an eye-catching set of fixtures lying in wait, Watson’s side will aim to continue their unbeaten start to the season and boost their hopes to landing promotion into the National League - and the Mariners boss believes that is an ambition that is driving his players’ high standards.

He told The Gazette: “It’s about what do you want in football? You want every single week to be a cup final and you want to head into every single week of a season thinking you have another big game and another big game. If you don’t have that feeling on a consistent basis, you probably aren’t in the part of the league table you want to be in, doing well in cup competitions and stretching for those ambitions.

“We are an ambitious football club, there’s no getting away from that, we have a changing room full of ambitious players and with that ambition comes a lot of pressure going into every game. We have to find ways to overcome that and thrive on the pressure and that’s what the lads are doing so far this season. We just have to attack games, enjoying the pressure, enjoy being out on the grass and enjoy working hard for each other. That’s all we ask the boys to do and they are doing it for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attitude

South Shields goalkeeper Jasper Sheik (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The form of summer signing Jasper Sheik has played a key role in the Mariners impressive form over the first two months of the season. The former Crawley Town youngster was a somewhat unexpected signing ahead of Watson’s first season in charge but has shown why the Mariners boss was so keen to secure his services.

Sheik has conceded just six goals in 13 games and has kept eight clean sheets along the way. However, perhaps his biggest impact has come with his impressive distribution as he provides Watson with a solid base to a style of play based on retaining possession and drawing the opposition out of shape.

Speaking of the keeper, Watson said: “This is why we brought Jasper in at the start of the season. His distribution is beyond any level, it wouldn’t look out of place in the Premier League and he’s really brave with it. We give him a license to play the game as he sees it and he has a toolbox with every single pass in it. We are lucky and blessed to have him and he also makes big saves for us when we need it. We love his work-rate and his attitude and he deserves a lot of credit but that won’t go to his head because his mentality is so strong.”

Your next South Shields read: South Shields hoping for trial by TV in FA Cup first round tie with League Two club Shrewsbury Town