Hebburn Town sign youth star on loan

Hebburn Town FC has announced the signing of 19-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Cameron from Sunderland on loan until the end of the 2024-25 season, subject to NPL, FA and EFL approval.

Currently in 11th place in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the new signing comes at an important time for Hebburn. Goalkeeper Callum Dobson is set to return on loan to Northallerton Town shortly, while keeper Kiernan Hunter, who sustained an injury a few weeks ago, has no set return date. The signing will provide much-needed cover in goal for the Hornets.

Cameron has been with Sunderland for several years, showing promising talent between the sticks since beginning his journey with the club through their academy, starting with their U-10s team. The youngster has also experienced loan spells at Seaham Red Star, Newton Aycliffe, and most notably, West Auckland Town, where he won the Young Player of the Season award.

This season, the young shot-stopper has made six appearances for Sunderland U-21s in their Premier League 2 campaign and was nominated for the October Player of the Month award. He played a key role in Sunderland’s squad during a majority of their October games, helping them recover from three consecutive defeats by keeping clean sheets in a 6-0 win over Derby County and a 3-0 victory against Norwich City.

Hebburn Town Manager Daniel Moore expressed his thoughts on the signing:

“I saw him a couple of years ago when he was 17, and he’s continued his development with Sunderland. He’s come highly recommended; he fits the bill of what we’re trying to build with the club, and he’s a young lad.

"Obviously, if he does well, it’s something that we can look at going forward, but I’d like to thank Sunderland again for their continued help of players.”

Sunderland Academy Manager Robin Nicholls stated:

“The loan provides a great opportunity for Dan to gain more experience in senior football. He has had a couple of previous loans lower down the football pyramid, so this option will provide a good test for him and aid his development.”

Dan Cameron, prior to his first training session with his teammates on Thursday night, said:

“This will be really good experience for me; I’m playing at a really good level for a good club, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the next couple of matches will bring.”