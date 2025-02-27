Hebburn’s Paul Van Zandvliet Signs for Newcastle Blue Star

Paul van Zandvliet, a standout in the Hebburn Town midfield since joining the club on September 8th, 2024, and boasting numerous appearances in both league and cup competitions, has now signed for Northern League Division One side Newcastle Blue Star.

The 24-year-old is subject to a dual registration agreement with Blue Star and Hebburn Town, but will be subject to league approval.

According to the FA, a dual registration agreement is: “A player is officially registered with two different clubs at the same time, allowing them to play matches for either team depending on the situation, usually with the stipulation that they can’t play for both clubs on the same day or in the same league game week. This is often used to allow young players to gain experience in a lower league while still being part of a higher-level team.”

The club announced the player’s move at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday through a Facebook post, featuring the caption “Welcome to NE15 Paul” alongside an image of Van Zandvliet holding the club jersey.

Image Credits: BC Photography / Newcastle Blue Star FC.

In response to the signing, Blue Star head coach Marc Nash said: “This is a fantastic addition to the squad, and one the fans should be very excited about.

“Paul will bring a physical dynamic to the midfield and provide important squad depth ahead of the final 10 games of the season,” he added.

Upon signing for the side, Van Zandvliet shared his motivations leading up to the move, saying:

“I’ve been speaking to the gaffers at Hebburn after being there this season, and obviously, being in and out of the team, I was looking for a bit of game time, to build a little bit of confidence.

I think this was the best place to come. I’m looking forward to starting.”

Van Zandvliet is due to make his debut for Newcastle Blue Star on Friday, when they face Crook Town away.