Easter charity football match helps raise over £3,000 for good causes in memory of popular coaches

The game kicked off at Perth Green, in Jarrow, in memory of three former football coaches who ran junior team Jarrow St Bedes in the 1990s, but who have since sadly passed away.

The three coaches, Robbie Morl, Joe Clegg and Michael English, were much-loved by the team, whose members are now aged between 38-39.

The men decided to host a game in their honour, raising just over £3,200 from donations and a fundraising raffle, with proceeds split between Daft as a Brush Cancer Care, Stroke North East, Hebburn Helps and Perth Green Community association.

Jarrow St Bede's Blue

Ian Malcolm, who helped organise the event, was thrilled with the money raised.

He said: “The money means a lot to the charities, to help get things back up and running which were halted due to Covid.”

The game between Jarrow St Bedes Blues and Jarrow St Bedes Greens was watched by over 300 people and finished with a 1-1 draw between the two teams, with goals scored by Christopher Marshall and Christopher Ives.

Jarrow St Bede's Green

A penalty shootout to decide the final result saw Jarrow St Bedes Blue winning the match 3-2 on penalties.

The joint man of the match award went to Michael Stubbs and Andrew Lalley.