Hebburn Town Reserves boss has this message for players after win
Hebburn Town Reserves manager Brian Johnson wants his side to kick on after getting his reign underway with a win over Darlington Town in the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup.
The Hornets kicked off their competitive action for the season with a win as former Silksworth CW forward Harry Munday scored the only goal of the game to help his new side progress into the second round of the competition.
Johnson’s side will host a Durham United side still looking for their first point of the season as they get their Wearside League title defence underway in midweek.
And the Hornets boss wants his players to take confidence from their hard-earned win on Saturday as they prepare to host the newly-promoted side.
He told The Gazette “It was a real test for us, especially being two games behind.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“But cup games are all about progressing and we showed great character in the second-half to get a result.
“Hopefully, it’s the foundation to take into Wednesday’s game against Durham United and we can look to get on a winning run.”
Boldon CA were left without a game on Saturday after their Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup home tie against West Auckland Tunns was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
David Crumbie’s side are back in action when they make the short trip to Gateshead Leam Rangers for their second Wearside League fixture of the season on Wednesday night.