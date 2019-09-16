Jarrow FC manager Dave Bell relishing FA Vase tie against Vauxhall Motors
Jarrow FC manager Dave Bell is already relishing his side's FA Vase tie against North West Counties League First Division North leaders Vauxhall Motors.
The Perth Green outfit have progressed into the First Round of the competition for the first time in their history after impressive wins against Birtley Town and Newton Aycliffe.
They will now host the Cheshire outfit on Saturday 12th October with the aim of continuing a run that Bell has described as "an amazing experience".
He told The Gazette: "We are pleased that it's a home tie obviously - and it's good to face someone from outside of the Northern League.
"Whickham put us out last year and we have beaten Birtley Town and Newton Aycliffe so far this season.
"It's all new to us, but it's an amazing experience for us. It's something totally different to what we have been used to as a club.
"We will do our homework, as I am sure they will do on us, and we will give it a good shot against what seems a very good side."
Elsewhere in the draw, Ryhope CW have been handed a home tie against North West Counties Premier Division side Ashton Athletic and Seaham Red Star will also be on home soil as they host Yorkshire Amateur.
2018 Vase finalists Stockton Town will travel to Knaresborough Town and Terry Mitchell’s Consett will also face an away tie in Yorkshire as they head to Winterton Rangers.
Ian Chandler's attempt to secure a fifth Vase will continue at Padiham as his Bishop Auckland side face Sunderland West End's conquerers.
Shildon’s quest to reach a first ever Vase final continues with a home game against West Didsbury and Chorlton and in-form West Allotment Celtic will travel to Bottesford Town.
Ties are to take place on the weekend of Saturday 12th October.
FA Vase First Round draw: Jarrow v Vauxhall Motors, Bottesford Town v West Allotment Celtic, Seaham Red Star v Yorkshire Amateur, Thornaby v Billingham Town, Shildon v West Didsbury & Chorlton, Longridge Town v Crook Town, Knaresborough Town v Stockton Town, Padiham v Bishop Auckland, Ryhope CW v Ashton Athletic, Chadderton v Guisborough Town, Winterton Rangers v Consett.