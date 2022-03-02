Under 10s Flames Girls, of Hebburn Involve Football Club, were on the lookout for a new sponsor after winning a place at the Easter and Spring Festival of Football (ESF) tournament, in Skegness, in April.

The competition is one of the UK’s biggest grassroots football events - but the chance to play also means costs including travel, food and spending money.

But not wanting to miss out, the club came up with the idea of a business card to raise money, offering businesses the chance to appear on it for £20, with a raffle to pick a new shirt sponsor.

Part director of Marine Scaffilding Tony Mullen has sponsored the under 10 Flames Girls from Hebburn Involve FC.

The winner was Jarrow-based Marine Scaffolding and director Tony Mullen is thrilled to be supporting the girls.

He said: “It fills my heart with joy. I think it’s brilliant because the girls don’t often get funded so we’re glad we can help.”

Having only formed two seasons ago, coaches Steven Scott and Chris Stewart are amazed with the way the girls are performing in the Russell Foster League, currently sitting mid-table.

Steven said: “We really appreciate Marine Scaffolding’s support. It’s a small donation that led to a really large amount of money coming in. They probably won’t get a chance to go EFS again but when a space came up for girls we jumped on it.”

They added getting funding for a newly formed team, especially a girls team, has been challenging.

However the coaches managed to also get new jackets to keep the girls warm with a sponsor from Akay Scaffolding, in Gateshead, saving the club a huge chunk of money.

Raising £400 through the business card initiative has helped cover some of the costs involved in attending the tournament.

This will be the first tournament the girls have competed in and means a great deal for them to be attending.

Kelly Scott, parent liaison, said: “The girls can’t wait to attend the tournament. They are so excited the closer its getting. It’s bonding for them in and out of football.”

