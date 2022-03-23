South Shields schoolchildren crowned basketball champions

The Year five pupils from St Bede’s Primary School, part of of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust beat off competition across South Tyneside to be crowned winners.

The team came back from behind to win in front of a 3,000-strong crowd at the Vertu Motor Arena in Newcastle.

The tournament was organised by Newcastle Eagles Basketball Foundation as part of a Hoops for Health initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Bede's Primary School basketball team

The school won eight games in a row to qualify for the final. In the final game, they came back from behind to secure a draw when the closing whistle was blown. The match then went to penalties and St Bede’s were crowned 2022 South Tyneside district champions.

Brian McVittie, a teacher at St Bede’s Primary School, said: “The children played incredibly well throughout the games and worked so hard to reach the final.

“I was extremely proud of our children after watching them develop as a team in training, where they have shown so much dedication.

“To play in front of a large audience at such a young age is amazing but terrifying at the same time. They handled the occasion so well and winning was the icing on the cake.”

Team captain Kiyan Mehri, aged 10, said: “It was a great experience to play at the home of the Newcastle Eagles in front of a big crowd.

“We went out there to enjoy the game and support each other; it was simply amazing to lift the cup at the end!”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.