West Park Jarrow has two new saplings planted thanks to Susan Wear, Deputy Lord Lieutentant of Tyne and Wear, along with the help of pupils from Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School.

The saplings were planted on Tuesday (March 22) to celebrate the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee, in June.

Last month the award-winning park also had a number of new trees planted thanks to South Tyneside Council Tree Team to help improve green spaces and protect the environment, in accordance with the Queen’s Green Canopy and North East Community Forest launch.

Efforts were aided by the ‘Friends of West Park Jarrow’ community volunteer group.

The group in November 2009 over concerns the area was becoming run down and neglected.

Since then it has met regularly to help make the park a better place for the people of Jarrow.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Susan Wear along with children from Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School plant two saplings at Jarrow Park ahead of Queen's Jubilee.

A spokesperson for Friends of West Park Jarrow said: “We are honoured to have the Deputy Lord Lieutenant attend the park to present us with the saplings.

"The initiative from the queen is to plant as many trees as possible for the jubilee and we have been very lucky to be part of this scheme.

"It’s going to have a positive effect on the environment and will be there for future generations to enjoy. We strive very hard to keep our local park a lovely green space for everyone to enjoy.”

