South Shields swoop to land new prolific striker
South Shields have swooped to sign striker Jason Gilchrist.
The forward joins on a permanent deal from National League North side Southport and joint manager Lee Picton has spoken of his delight at landing the striker.
The 24-year-old has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his young career to date, and was the National League North's top scorer in the 2017-18 season, when he netted 26 times.
Picton said: "We are delighted to bring Jason to the club.
"He is someone we have tracked for a while and he has a proven goalscoring record at this level and higher.
"We feel he is a great fit for what we are looking for moving forwards at the club.
"We're really confident he will suit our style of play, and have been very impressed with him as a person during the conversations we have had with him."
Gilchrist came through the Manchester City youth system and played for the club for 10 years after joining at the age of six.
He then moved on to Burnley, scoring over 50 goals in three seasons for the Clarets' development teams.
Senior football followed for the striker at Droylsden, Accrington Stanley and Chester before FC United of Manchester swooped to sign him in the summer of 2016.
He scored 29 goals in 15 months before moving on to Southport in November 2017, a season which he would end as the league's top goalscorer.
Gilchrist spent the tail end of last season with Stockport County, who won the National League North title during his time at the club.