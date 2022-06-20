Women’s team Boldon CA Ladies, who play in Durham County Women's League, Division One, are looking to purchase new strips for the season ahead welcome any business who’d like to get involved as sponsors.

The shirts will be worn at all of teams home games throughout the 2022/23 season at their brand new home ground at Perth Green in Jarrow.

The sponsorship offers the opporuntity for local businesses get involved in women’s football and support more females in football.

Boldon CA Ladies are looking for the following sponsors:

:: Front of shirt sponsor priced at £600 for the entire squad for a full season.

:: Rear of shirt sponsor priced at £300 for the entire squad for a full season.

:: Individual sleeve sponsors for your chosen player priced at £100 for the entire season

Club coach Michael Gray said: “To have the backing of a local business helps the ladies go onto the pitch knowing that they are recognised as a fantastic partner in the game. The club appreciate every effort made to get the players onto the field looking and feeling good.”

The girls are preparing hard for next season participating in training sessions and some pre-season friendly games planned for next month.