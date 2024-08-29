South Shields Football Club and Sunderland College Sports Academy strengthen partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields Football Club and Sunderland College Sports Academy take their partnership to the next level. This season, the college increased the level of its support by adding crowd and pitch-facing advertising hoardings and became a sleeve sponsor for the South Shields Football Club 16-19 Academy.

Sunderland College Sports Academy has been a valued partner of South Shields Football Club since 2017, acting as the education partner for the club’s 16-19 Academy. The sponsorship includes the college's branding situated on the ground, both pitch facing and fan facing, along with the college logo on the Academy shirts for the new season.

Sunderland College’s Head of Sports Academies Michele Di Mascio said:

“South Shields FC is a fantastic club that is both ambitious and enthusiastic in progressing and developing. We are proud to partner with them and hope it continues long-term. The experiences to date have been fantastic, and it is great to see so many of our student-athletes, past and present, making their debuts for the first team but also being successful when transitioning away from the club. We share the same values and approach to working with young people in the area and use this to provide a fantastic learning opportunity for talented athletes. Looking forward to the next chapter of this partnership.”

Sunderland College's support of South Shields Football Club extends beyond the pitch, partnering with the club to develop talent off the pitch by taking on multiple apprentices in various roles. The multifaceted nature of a football club has allowed for the opportunity to further the education of select-talented individuals on their way into full-time work, and giving them valuable first hand experience of life off the pitch, behind the scenes in a football club.

Carl Mowatt, Commercial Director at South Shields Football Club, also shared his thoughts on the partnership:

“South Shields FC is thrilled to further enhance the relationship with Sunderland College. It is refreshing to be working in partnership with the College for Apprenticeship and educational programmes and provide youngsters the chance to explore several great opportunities in sport.”