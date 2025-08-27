The full list of closed roads for Great North Run weekend in South Tyneside

The race is a matter of days away and these are the routes to avoid for drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the world’s greatest and best half-marathon, the AJ Bell Great North Run, taking place on Sunday, September 7, councils across the North East are advising of road closures so people can plan ahead.

The major annual sporting event will take place early next month, with 60,000 runners making the famous crossing over the iconic Tyne Bridge as they run the 13.1 miles from Newcastle to South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councils are confirming road closures ahead of the 2025 Great North Run.

The following roads will be closed across South Tyneside over the weekend of sporting action which will see some of the world’s top athletes head to the North East.

Road closures for the Great North Run

South Tyneside

Leam Lane (A194) northeast bound carriageway only from White Mare Pool (A194 (M)/A184) to the roundabout at John Reid Road (A1300) between 09:45am and 4pm

John Reid Road (A1300) eastbound carriageway from A194 to the roundabout at King George Road (A1018) between 9.45am and 4pm

Prince Edward Road and Redwell Lane (A1300) from King George Road (A1018) to Coast Road (A183) between 9.45am and 4pm

Coast Road (A183) between Redwell Lane (A1300) and the New Crown Roundabout between 8am and 5.30pm

Sea Road (A183) from New Crown roundabout in a north easterly direction for 180metres between 9.45am and 4pm

Station Road, south bound for its entire length between 9.45am and 4pm

Howard Street (A185) for its entire length between 9.45am and 4pm

Coast Road (A183) south for 410 metres from its junction with Redwell Lane between 8am and 5.30pm

John Reid Road (A1300) / Winskell Road (Bus Link) between 9.45am and 4pm

Bents Park Road from the New Crown roundabout to a point 70 metres southeast of Sea Way between 2.45am and 5.30pm

Mowbray Road except for the crossing between Iolanthe Terrace and Westoe Avenue between 9.45am and 4pm

Maxwell Street from its junction with Western Approach eastwards for 40 metres between 9.45am and 4pm

Newcastle Road (A184) eastbound from the off slip leading to White Mare Pool Interchange in an easterly direction for 600 metres between 9.45am and 4pm

Newcastle Road (A184) westbound from the off slip leading to White Mare Pool Interchange in a westerly direction for 600 metres between 9.45am and 4pm

Church Bank for its entire length (except for access to Jarrow Hall and St Paul's Church from its junction with Jarrow Road (A185). 7am to 1pm

Newcastle Road (A194) Northeastern carriageway from its junction with Hobson Way to its junction with Jarrow Road (A185) between 9.45am and 4pm