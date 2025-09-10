EasyJet and Newcastle Airport have announced a series of new routes due to run from early next year.

The news comes following the announcement the new airline will be in a position to open its base in March 2026, earlier than initial predictions.

The new three-aircraft base has enabled the airline to further expand its Newcastle network with 11 new routes.

This means that in addition to 8 key domestic and international services the airline already operates from Newcastle, easyJet now offers customers flights on 19 routes across the UK, Europe and North Africa.

Brand new services are set to take off from next summer from Newcastle to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey, Greek Islands Rhodes and Corfu, Algarve gateway Faro in Portugal as well as Malta, Prague, the Spanish city of Reus and an exclusive route connecting Newcastle to Nice, opening up the south of France for holidaymakers in northeast England.

In addition, direct connections to North Africa are also set to operate from Newcastle, with services to the popular Egyptian resort of Sharm-El-Sheikh and Enfidha in Tunisia.

easyJet’s new routes from Newcastle to Antalya and Enfidha will start a week earlier on Sunday 22 March, with Malaga starting on 23 March, Nice and Dalaman on 24 March, following by Alicante starting on 26 March and Malta on 28 March.

The schedule for Reus will continue on 31 March and flights to Corfu will start from 3 April.

Further into summer easyJet’s new service from Newcastle to Prague will operate from 2 August and from 3 August easyJet will fly to Sharm El Sheikh twice a week.

EasyJet already serves eight domestic connections and international routes from Newcastle to popular beach and city destinations Alicante, Amsterdam, Geneva, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Paris, Bristol and Belfast.

Flights on the new routes are now available to book now through the EasyJet website.

Kevin Doyle, UK Country Manager at easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be opening our Newcastle base early.

“With flights on new routes launching early, we’re offering our customers in the North East, Southern Scotland, North Yorkshire and Cumbria more choice when booking their Easter holidays next year and we can’t wait to welcome them onboard.”

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, added: “It's fantastic that easyJet will open its base at Newcastle Airport ahead of schedule, with flights to 11 new destinations taking off earlier than planned, including a brand-new direct service to Nice.