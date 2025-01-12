Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows a fleeing drug dealer reversing into a police car, before narrowly missing a child - while his county lines gang leader chucked drugs out of the window.

Dramatic CCTV shows the moment a fleeing drug dealer narrowly missed hitting a child - as 16 defendants are sentenced to a total of 96 years in prison for their involvement in a major county lines gang.

The gang's two leaders, Ameeth Mudhar and Syed Alom, operated the 'H' and 'KAM' drug lines.

Police say that, in early 2020, intelligence revealed that a drug line was supplying cocaine to South Worcestershire from the West Midlands. The information suggested that bulk ‘broadcast’ messages were being sent to a large customer base, offering cocaine for sale.

Shakir Ali reverses into police car. | West Mercia Police

After advancing investigations, police say they attempted to stop a car and arrest Syed Alom and his “lieutenant,” Shakir Ali. Shakir Ali refused to stop the vehicle and reversed into a police car before speeding away. Shortly after, Syed Alom threw several wraps of cocaine out of the car’s window before abandoning the car recklessly in a pub car park, narrowly missing a small child.

In December 2020, police located Syed Alom at his address, where he was arrested, charged, and remanded into custody.

Ameeth fled to Dubai shortly after, mocking Syed Alom over the phone, claiming he was “10 steps ahead.” In April 2021, Ameeth returned to the UK. Shortly after his return, police arrested his associate Sark Kennedy again and seized £15,000 worth of cocaine.

In April 2022, the investigation concluded with the arrest of six gang members, including Ameeth Mudhar.