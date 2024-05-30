Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch a Labour campaigner posting a leaflet through Anthony’s letterbox minutes before a Tory canvasser comes along and removes it.

Doorbell footage shows the moment a Tory canvasser was caught on camera removing a Labour Party pamphlet from a letterbox.

Anthony Buffin was at home when campaigners arrived to deliver leaflets ahead of the upcoming general election on July 4. A Labour campaigner had left a leaflet in his letterbox, however just minutes later a Conservative canvasser removed the pamphlet and replaced it with his own.

Anthony found footage of the incident from his Ring doorbell and posted it on Facebook.

Anthony, who lives in Gloucester, said: "A lot of people were shocked – I didn’t post it on a Labour or a Tory page, I just put it on our local community page. Some people said it was petty, which I thought it was. It is funny and petty at the same time that someone would do something like that… This behaviour paints a very poor picture."

Gloucester's Conservative MP Richard Graham said the volunteer involved has apologised.