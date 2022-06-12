The concerts will take place across four weekends as part of the This Is South Tyneside Festival.

Will Young will headline the first concert on Sunday, July 10 accompanied by support act Beth Macari.

The 2002 Pop Idol winner, who has accumulated four No. 1 and two No. 2 albums, will be performing a range his best-known hits including Evergreen, Leave Right Now, Jealousy and You and I.

The following weekend (July 17) will see The South - made up of Alison Wheeler and Gaz Birtles from the Beautiful South – playing a selection of songs from the iconic 90s band. Some favourites from their back catalogue include Song for Whoever, A Little Time, Rotterdam and Don't Marry Her.

Also performing will be Ella Henderson who enjoyed huge success with her first single Ghost and debut album Chapter One, which reached No. 1, and further hits such as Glow and Yours.

It will be time to get your glow sticks and dancing shoes out for the third Sunday concert (July 24) which will take revellers back to the 90s with the festival’s Dance Revival event.

Bents Park will reverberate with the sounds of legendary tunes from some of the best acts of the decade, including D:Ream with their chart-topping hit Things Can Only Get Better, Set You Free from N-trance vocalist Kelly Llorenna, and Whigfield, who scored a No. 1 hit in 1994 with Saturday Night.

Performers will be returning to the stage for the South Tyneside Festival concerts in Bents Park.

After visiting the 90s it’s back to the 80s for the final concert on Sunday, July 31. Headlining will be Grammy award-winning Shalamar whose hits include A Night to Remember, I Can Make You Feel Good and There It Is.

They will be supported by Eurovision winners The Fizz.

Free entry for all four events will open at 12.45pm with the concerts getting underway at around 1.45pm.

Families enjoying a previous concert before the disruption of the Covid pandemic.

While entry is free, Priority Plus tickets can be purchased for £6, with under 5s still free. Priority Plus ticket holders get guaranteed admission with early entry to the venue from midday along with dedicated bar service and toilets.

The festival is returning for the first time since 2019 with the 2020 event cancelled and the 2021 festival not organised due to Covid restrictions.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the 2020 concert and did not apply for a refund can use the ticket for the corresponding weekend’s concert.

For music lovers who enjoy something a little more traditional and sedate, Sunday, July 3 sees an open invitation to bring your deck chair to enjoy “classical performances, showstoppers and patriotic favourites” at Proms in the Park.

A previous Proms in the Park event in South Tyneside.

The event is once again free and will take place between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Taking place the day before (Saturday, July 2) is the Festival Parade, which will see the colourful floats - based around the theme of recycling - departing the Town Hall at 1pm and travelling to Bents Park.

Throughout the summer, there will also be a free brass band performances at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre between 2pm and 4pm in June and August and 3.30pm and 5pm in July.

Throughout the school summer holidays there will also be daily afternoon (2pm to 4pm) musical performances each Saturday at the bandstand in South Marine Park.

During the same period there will also be weekly entertainment and children’s games at parks across South Tyneside as well as a Kids Fun-Fest at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre.