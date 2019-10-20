Karen Hauer and Chris Ramsey performed the Quickstep on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing instalment. Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

The 33-year-old and his dance partner Karen Hauer performed the Quickstep to Let’s Go Crazy by Prince on last night's instalment of the BBC One competition, scoring 25 from the judges.

But the pair were left hanging on to almost the last moment find out their fate as they and former England goalkeeper David James and his partner Nadiya Bychkova became the last two pairs to find out who would be dancing to remain in the contest.

BBC sports broadcaster Mike Bushell and Katya Jones had been chosen earlier in the show to take part in the dance-off.

Chris and Karen were delighted when they were told they would not be dancing for survival, with David and Nadia later picked by the judges to leave the programme.

The Chris and Karen showed their relief at being saved as they stood on the winding staircase on the set and were quick to applaud their fellow contestants in support.

Now Chris, who will join family as they celebrate son Robin’s fourth birthday this week, and professional dancer partner Karen will start preparations to perform the samba in next Saturday’s Halloween show, with the track they will move to still to be revealed.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Alfonso Ribeiro during the BBC1 dance contest, Strictly Come Dancing, this weekend. Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

After the show, he tweeted via his account, @IAmChrisRamsey, he thanked Karen and also said: “THAT. WAS. INTENSE.

“Thanks so much to everyone who voted for us!

“Can’t tell you how much we appreciate it.

“Onto Halloween week!”

He also shared a series of tweets by fans who used a collection of his facial expressions showing his visible relief to show their own reactions to anxious situations.

Following their second dance, it was James and his partner who the judges decided to send home, with the former footballer paying tribute to fellow competitor Paralympian Will Bayley.

James said: "Oh I've loved it. I feel so bad I've let Nadiya down in a sense. I've enjoyed it but I've put some weight on though."

"Having the best partner and the guys up there. Everyone's lovely.

He added to Bayley: "Just a word to Will, I think I work hard, but, man, that guy puts a shift in."

Bayley had achieved high praise from tearful judges for his emotional, narrative performance during the live show where he and Janette Manrara danced a couple's choice contemporary.

For the dance-off, James and Bychkova gave a second performance of their jive which earned them a score of just 16 during the live show, with Bushell and Jones repeating their salsa.

But it was the former England goalkeeper who was sent home in a unanimous decision from the judges.

Guest judge Alfronso Ribeiro, who was filling in for Bruno Tonioli, said: "The couple who I'm going to save put on a great show.

"The technique wasn't there but they came out and delivered a showstopper for the audience to love so I'm going to save Mike And Katya."

Craig Revel Horwood said: "Well for me both couples were pretty much technically equal but the couple who I'd like to save were the most confident performers and that was Mike And Katya."

Motis Mabuse echoed their views, with Shirley Ballas saying she would also have saved the same pair if her casting vote was needed.

Bychkova said of James: "He's done so well. I'm so proud of you.

“From the first day he couldn't lift his elbows up or stand straight and now he's delivered such an amazing jive. I'm so proud."