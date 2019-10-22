East 17 to perform at the South Shields Christmas lights switch on
November will see South Tyneside kick off its festive celebrations and East 17 are set to turn on the South Shields display.
Thousands are expected to descend on South Tyneside for the Christmas lights switch-on events in South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn town centres with the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillor Norman Dick and Mrs Jean Williamson.
On Thursday, November, 21 from 6pm to 7pm, 90s pop group, East 17, will join the Mayor and Mayoress to turn on the South Shields Market Square display.
The band will also perform their greatest hits during the evening and Stay Another Day is likely to be top of that list.
Local performers will also be joining Robbie Craig, Terry Coldwell and Joe Livermore on stage. The Choirmaster group will add to the celebrations and characters from this year’s The Customs House panto, Snow White will make an appearance.
On Friday, November 22, the official switch on of Jarrow’s festive light display will take place at Jarrow Town Hall from 4pm until 5pm.
Monday, November 25, is the Hebburn lights switch-on from 4pm until 5pm in Fountains Park.
The Mayor, Councillor Norman Dick said: “The Christmas light switch-on events across South Tyneside are guaranteed to be spectacular with a colourful display of lights sparkling through each town. There is always a great festive atmosphere at the events and it’s a fantastic way to mark the beginning of the festive season.
“We look forward to seeing everyone there to enjoy the festive entertainment, have fun and celebrate this special time of year.”
There’s plenty more to look forward to.
Another festive treat to add to your lists comes from the Camel Parade on Friday, December 6 at 5pm on Ocean Road.
The traditional Civic Carol Concert will also take place on Monday, December 2 and the Christmas Fair at Haven Point is set for Saturday, November 16 until Sunday, November. 17.
South Tyneside Council’s Christmas Wonderland programme is in partnership with BBC Newcastle and with support from Colmans Fish and Chips and Colmans Seafood Temple. To find more Christmas events visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/christmas.