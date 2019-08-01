Fans react to Chris Ramsey’s Strictly Come Dancing 2019 announcement
It has been revealed that Shields comedian, Chris Ramsey is the second contestant set to appear on Strictly Come Dancing and fans have shared their excitement and support.
The news was announced on BBC’s The One Show on Wednesday, July 31 where David James and EastEnders star Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell, were also introduced as new contestants to compete on the dancing show.
Chris said: "At my wedding I danced with my wife, that one song took about six months' practice, and I definitely stood on her feet a couple of times. So I'm looking forward to the possibility of making a fool of myself in front of millions of people. There better be a buffet after the live shows."
Gazette readers have shared their support for Chris as prepares to appear on the show this year.
Emma Thomson said: “Love Strictly, Love Chris and Love Shields.”
Wendy Stead looks set to watch the series. She said: “Well that shows just got worth watching for me. Brilliant.”
Amanda Carrick will be happy to see Chris on the show. She said: “Brilliant choice and what a great guy.”
Maureen Hall, Julie Wilson and Ian Wedderburn are not Strictly fans but are willing to give it a go. Julie said: “I will definitely watch now. Good luck Chris, reckon you will win this.”
On Thursday, August 1, YouTuber Saffron Barker was declared the fourth contestant to join Chris Ramsey in the line-up. More contestants are due to be announced soon.