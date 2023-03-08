Hardwick 2023: North East festival announces impressive female line-up

One of the North East’s top music events - Hardwick Festival, have announced a star-studded female line-up for this summer.

The festival, which is celebrating its 10th festival this year, is located at Hardwick Hall in County Durham.

After its beginning in 2013, the festival has continued to grow with each year, adding bigger line-ups, site attractions and more.

Reality star turned country music star, Megan McKenna will be performing at Hardwick Festival 2023.

Now, the festival has revealed their incredible female-led line-up, just in time to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The line-up includes Melanie C (otherwise known as Sporty Spice in her Spice Girls days), and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, who will both be taking to the main stage on Saturday, August 19.

On The Courtyard stage, festival attendees can dance the night away with some of the most impressive female DJs in the UK including Sam Divine, BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free, Loeca, DJ Clara de Costa and Angel.

Reality TV star turned country music star, Megan McKenna will also perform on the main stage, on the final day of the festival. Also taking to the main stage on Sunday, August 20 is TikTok sensation Nieve Ella.

North East based singer Beth Macari from Gateshead will be performing on the Treehouse Arena stage.

The female artists that have been announced are part of a huge line-up consisting of artists from various genres. Other artists performing include the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, The Kooks, Scouting For Girls, Johnny Marr and more.

