I wanted to cry - Rosie Ramsey opens up on Taskmaster fall in recent episode

Rosie Ramsey has opened up about her fall in the most recent episode of Taskmaster while showing off her bruise from the incident.

The presenter, social media star and podcast host is currently part of the five person cast of Channel 4’s Taskmaster.

The show’s most recent episode saw contestants carry pillows along a passageway full of windows with the hope of not being seen. Ramsey quickly picks up all the pillows she can before dashing along the walkway, falling before getting a few steps into the challenge.

Rosie Ramsey has spoken about her fall on last week’s episide of Taskmaster. | BBC/Comic Relief

“The fall doesn’t look that bad, but I really hurt myself” she said on her podcast, which she hosts with her partner and fellow South Tyneside local Chris Ramsey.

“I really, really hurt myself” she adds, before saying she was also slightly winded following the incident.

“It was kind of on my hip, but slightly further down. I had a jumpsuit on so I couldn’t just strip off and show them but it was really bad.

“I was really embarrassed and mortified - and I also kind of wanted to cry a little bit!”

Chris Ramsey adds: “I can tell because I know you and I love you. When you walked back into shot and they ask if you’re ok. You say ‘I’m fine’ and I’m thinking she’s not fine.”

“If those cushions weren’t there I would have smashed my face in” added Rosie.

The Shagged, Married, Annoyed podcast has been hosted by the duo since 2019 and has been near the top of podcast charts in the UK ever since.

Chris Ramsey has also appeared on Taskmaster. He was part of the cast on series 13 in 2022.

In the newest edition of the series, Rosie Ramsey stars alongside Fatiha El-Ghorri, Jason Mantzoukas, Mathew Baynton and Stevie Martin.

The season continues with new episodes every Thursday evening.

