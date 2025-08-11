Leaked Oasis 2026 dates suggest the chance of North East gig

Oasis have stunned the world this summer with their ongoing reunion tour and some leaks suggest the celebrations will continue into next summer.

The Gallagher brothers have astounded audiences and left doubters reeling during their first UK dates since their infamous split in 2009.

Their final UK tour before the break saw the group head to the North East for a night at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, but our corner of the country has been left out for the huge reunion dates.

Could we see the Gallagher brothers playing in the North East soon? | Big Brother Recordings

However, a leaked set of gigs for next summer may suggest a North East stadium date is on the cards.

The screenshot has been shared thousands of times across social media and implies additional gigs may take place next summer after the success of the ongoing tour this year.

The dates suggest a second European tour is on the cards throughout June 2026 before Liam, Noel and co return to the UK for a series of shows.

Based on the leak, the first night of this would be at St James Park in Newcastle before two nights at Hampden Park in Glasgow, then five nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

If this is to be believed, the band would headline the stadium on Friday, July 3.

A further handful of dates would see the group return to Knebworth for four nights. This is the site of their most beloved performances, which saw 2.5 million people apply for tickets in 1996.