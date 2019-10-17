Little Mix to launch own talent show following nomination for Best Group at BBC Radio One's Teen Awards

Little Mix have been nominated for another BBC Radio One Teen Award.

It was announced on Thursday, October 17, that South Shields’ own Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall along with group members Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock had been shortlisted to win the Best Group award in BBC Radio One’s Teen Awards.

Just a few hours later, at 6pm, the girls went live on the radio station to speak to Grimmy about more exciting news - their brand new talent show.

They called Nick Grimshaw’s show from Glasgow as they are currently on their tour around Europe.

Their brand new TV show called Little Mix: The Search is heading to BBC One.

Made up of seven 80-minute episodes, it will see the group create bands and become mentors to new talents. The winning band will then join Little Mix on their 2020 summer tour.

About the new show, Jade Thirlwall said: “We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel. As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.”

Audition tapes for the new show can be sent to the BBC online where fans can also vote for the group to win the Teen Award.

This wouldn’t be the first time that they have won. They were nominated for Best British Group in 2013 and 2015 and won that award in 2016 and 2018. They also won the ‘Embrace Your Uniqueness’ award in 2015 and Shields lass Jade Thirlwall was nominated individually for ‘Most Entertaining Celeb’ in 2017.

This year, they are up against The 1975, BROCKHAMPTON, Jonas Brothers and Twenty One Pilots who have all been nominated to be the Best Group.

Voting is open now until Friday, November 1 and the results will be announced online on Sunday, November 24.