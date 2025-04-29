Lost Minds final line-up revealed for 2025 festival in Newcastle

Newcastle’s own Schak - whose breakthrough track Moving All Around (Jumpin’) became a huge UK club and radio hit - will make a highly anticipated Lost Minds debut.

Lost Minds Festival has confirmed the final wave of artists set to descend on Newcastle’s Exhibition Park this summer, completing a huge line-up for what promises to be the city’s biggest electronic music event of 2025.

Following the earlier announcement of German dance icons Scooter - famed for global anthems like The Logical Song and Jumping All Over The World - organisers have now revealed the final acts joining the party on Saturday 12th July.

New additions include fast-rising trance star Billy Gillies, hardstyle heavyweights Rebelion and Bloodlust, dynamic duo Black Traffic B2B Veseli, the ever-electrifying Sneijder, and one of Newcastle’s best-loved MCs, Tazo.

Joining previously announced names like Ben Nicky, Symmetrik and Kimmic, the final line-up cements Lost Minds as the must-attend dance music event of the summer for the North East.

Among the newly announced artists, Irish producer Billy Gillies stands out as one of trance’s brightest new stars. With a series of Beatport-topping singles and appearances at festivals like Creamfields and Tomorrowland, Gillies is set to bring a euphoric edge to the Main Stage.

Rebelion, known for their rawstyle anthems and high-energy live shows, and Bloodlust, one of the most in-demand names in the harder styles scene, promise to inject serious intensity into the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s own Schak - whose breakthrough track Moving All Around (Jumpin’) became a huge UK club and radio hit - will make a highly anticipated Lost Minds debut. His unmistakable energy behind the decks, combined with his rapid rise to international attention, makes his appearance a key moment for local fans.

Ahead of his set, Schak said:"I’m absolutely buzzing to play at Lost Minds Festival - there’s nothing like performing in my home city. The energy in Newcastle is next level, and I can’t wait to bring the vibes and connect with everyone there. It’s going to be special."

Fellow Geordie MC Tazo, a fixture across Newcastle’s rave scene, will also step onto the Main Stage for the first time at Lost Minds. He said:"Where do I start? To be performing on the Main Stage at Lost Minds is like a dream come true. The lineup is unreal, and it makes it even more special being right here in my hometown. I’m so ready to get the crowd bouncing."

Beyond the music, Lost Minds offers a full festival experience. Exhibition Park will be transformed into a vibrant wonderland featuring four music stages, a Festival Village packed with food, drink and market stalls, a Zen Den chill-out area, extreme rides, and eye-popping art installations. Incredible stage design and SFX will elevate performances across the park, creating an immersive world where every detail is designed to thrill.

A major new addition for 2025 is a stage hosted by Newcastle’s own hard techno collective Second Speed. Known for their sell-out shows and fiercely loyal following, the brand brings a new edge to Lost Minds with appearances from underground powerhouses Rebekah, Carv, Dyen and more.

Trance fans are also in for a treat as global superbrand Cream returns with a curated arena headlined by Egyptian legends Aly & Fila, Irish trance master Bryan Kearney, and UK trailblazer Will Atkinson, alongside exciting debut performances from Nifra, Sneijder and Ben Gold.

For those who like their BPMs faster and harder, the Hard Minds stage is set to deliver. Italian hardstyle veterans Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy top a brutal line-up featuring Deadly Guns, Rebelion, Bloodlust, Mish and more - guaranteeing some of the most relentless sounds of the day.

When the main event winds down, the party will continue at the official Lost Minds Afterparty at Newcastle’s World HQ. Featuring exclusive late-night sets from Schak, Will Atkinson, Mish DJ and Jason Cluff, afterparty tickets are extremely limited and can only be used alongside a valid main event ticket.

With the VIP area already sold out and only final tickets remaining, Lost Minds 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of music, community and creativity - and the biggest dance festival Newcastle has ever seen.

Final tickets are on sale now via lostminds.co.uk. Don't miss out.