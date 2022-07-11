And a photographer’s stunning drone pictures captured the scale of the event in Bents Park on Sunday, July 10 as Will Young headlined the gig in the sunshine.

An estimated 20,000 people were expected through the park’s gates on concert day, with 4,000 priority tickets sold ahead of time.

The blazing sunshine and summer temperatures made for an enjoyable and memorable day by the coast, with punters of all ages joining in with the singing and dancing.

Crowds return to Bents Park for the first Sunday concert of the season. Picture: Lee Davison

Lee Davison, 38, took the spectacular photographs capturing the event’s scope from the sky.

He told the Gazette: “It was great to see an overhead view of the park, being as full as it was, after the restrictions that we had in place over the previous few years.

"And great to see so many people together in a gathering like that.”

The concerts were making their return for the first time since 2019 – with Lee’s fantastic photographs capturing the feeling of community as families and friends reunited for a great day out.

Thousands of people attended Bents Park on Sunday, July 10 for the Will Young gig. Picture: Lee Davison.

Ella Henderson and The South, Shalamar and The Fizz, and a Dance Revival line-up will all perform at Bents Park in the coming weeks.

Visit the This Is South Tyneside Festival website here for more details.